For Those Seeking Something A Little Less Ordinary: MSU-Off Campus Housing

Starkville, Mississippi : Redpoint Starkville, the innovative student housing solution near Mississippi State University, invites students to elevate their living experience. Nestled just minutes from campus, Redpoint in Starkville offers a perfect fusion of convenience and comfort in a distinctive setting, redefining the student lifestyle.
Positioned away from the typical hustle and bustle, this dynamic community provides a spacious and tranquil environment where students can excel academically while savoring a unique living experience.
Redpoint Starkville offers roomy cottages with two to six bedrooms, each boasting private bathrooms for every bedroom, in-unit laundry facilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and welcoming porches. If you prefer furnished accommodations, the devoted team of adept managers at Redpoint Starkville has got you covered, ensuring a hassle-free living experience.
But the extraordinary living experience doesn't stop with the cottages. Redpoint Starkville offers a wide range of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball courts, and ample green spaces for relaxation or outdoor activities. For those looking to unwind, the resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and hammocks is the perfect spot. Plus, Redpoint is pet-friendly, so your furry companions are welcome too.
To learn more about Redpoint Starkville's all-inclusive student apartments by the MSU, please visit their website or call them at (662) 546-4910.
About Redpoint Starkville: Redpoint Starkville is a leading provider of off-campus student housing solutions, dedicated to offering students an exceptional living experience. Located just minutes from the Mississippi State University campus, Redpoint provides spacious cottages, top-notch amenities, and a vibrant community environment that sets it apart from the ordinary.
Redpoint re-imagines the student lifestyle. Contact our friendly, professional staff today to schedule a tour.
