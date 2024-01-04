Sovrenn Disclose Unique Financial Ecosystem Exclusively For Small Cap Enthusiasts In India

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 4, 2024 7:07 am - Join Sovrenn's exclusive financial ecosystem designed for small cap enthusiasts in India. Experience unique investment possibilities now!

Led by our guiding value of 'Param Seva', Sovrenn is India's first financial platform dedicated to listed smallcap companies. Our vision is to partner with every Indian in their journey of becoming a mature investment decision maker, empowering them to generate an alternate source of wealth for themselves and their families, and thereby helping them achieve financial independence or become financially "SOVRENN" (Sovereign).

While the platform itself is curated to cover only the promising companies in the smallcap space, Sovrenn has various products to help right from a novice investor on one side of the spectrum to a well informed and experienced HNI investor. Sovrenn Times, the daily newsletter covering interesting events in the smallcap space, has a readership of more than 25,000. The purpose of the newsletter is to declutter the noise in the market, so that its users can focus on the relevant and important events like large orders, capacity expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, promoter buying, bulk deals and many more. These events are generally not covered by the likes of CNBC, and hence Sovrenn fills the gap by providing insightful information to its customers. 'Kuber ka Khazana' or 'Treasure Trove' is what the customers use as a synonym for the platform.

For anyone wanting to learn the very basics of investing, Sovrenn conducts FREE live learning sessions. Recorded sessions can also be accessed on both YouTube ( and on the platform at Sovrenn/education. The sessions are available in both Hindi and English, as we believe that language should not be a limiting factor for getting quality education and guidance. The sessions are fully packed and get extremely rave reviews from the customers.

Another product quite popular amongst the users is Sovrenn Discovery. It has several buckets containing relevant companies. For example: Large Order bucket would contain a list of all the promising smallcap companies which have received big orders. Similarly, Capacity Expansion bucket would have details of companies which are going for expanding their capacities, that should ultimately increase their profits. Buckets are also created for futuristic sectors like Green Energy, Electric Vehicles, Railways, Defence, New-Age IT, 5G, Electrification, etc.

One more product of interest is Sovrenn Prime, which is the in-house research engine that churns high quality company reports. Here we analyze a particular company in detail and layout all important facts that an investor must be aware of before making any investment decisions in that company.

Sovrenn can proudly claim that it is one of the rarest platforms available in the market, which if used religiously by a subscribed user can generate RoI or the Return on Investment several folds, other than of course teaching a critical life-skill – Long Term Investing.