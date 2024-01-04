Military Vehicle Accident In Lachin Claims Lives Of Azerbaijani Servicemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4 . A military vehicle accident on January 4 in Lachin district claimed the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .

“The Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims," the ministry said.

The incident is being investigated.