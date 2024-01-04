Azerbaijan's Minister Of Ecology Named COP29 President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev has
been appointed COP29 president, Trend reports via the COP28 UAE
page in X.
"We wish Mukhtar Babayev, President-Designate of COP29, and
Yalchin Rafiyev, Lead Negotiator of COP29 every success in their
roles as Azerbaijan hosts the Conference of the Parties this year.
We look forward to working alongside the COP29 and COP30
Presidencies, and the UNFCCC to build on the transformative and
historic success of COP28 and keep 1.5°C within reach," reads the
post.
Eastern European Regional Group has chosen Azerbaijan to host
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was
officially announced on December 11 within the COP28 conference in
Dubai.
COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November
2024.
