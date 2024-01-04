Significant Progress Achieved With Regard To Text Of Peace Treaty Beteeen Azerbaijan And Armenia - Assistant To Azerbaijan's President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan and
Armenia are capable of conducting direct bilateral talks without
mediators, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the
Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat
Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung newspaper,
Trend reports.
"After the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, it was
Azerbaijan who initiated the peace negotiations with Armenia by
submitting the five basic principles in accordance with the
well-known norms of international law, which, among other, include
the mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity,
mutual confirmation of the absence of territorial claims against
each other, and establishment of the diplomatic relations.
Azerbaijan has been negotiating with Armenia in good faith in
different venues to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region. We
really believe there is a historic chance to reach a peace treaty
and we should not to miss this opportunity. Significant progress
has been achieved with regard to the text of the peace treaty,
however there are still a few pending issues," he said.
Hajiyev noted that recently both countries astonished the world
with positive agenda.
"I refer to the landmark joint statement of the Azerbaijani
President's Office and the Armenian Prime Minister's Office on
December 7, as a result of which 34 soldiers were released as part
of the mutual exchange deal. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has supported
the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau,
while Armenia has supported Azerbaijan's candidacy to host COP29.
This shows that Azerbaijan and Armenia are capable of conducting
direct bilateral talks without mediators," he added.
