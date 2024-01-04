In Dorohusk, Waiting Time To Cross Border About Ten Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The waiting time for trucks to cross the border in the Lublin Voivodeship near the Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoint is more than three days, and at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint - about ten days.

The police departments of the border regions of Poland said this to Ukrinform.

Police spokeswoman in Tomaszów Lubelski, Malgorzata Pawlowska, told the agency that 390 trucks were queued up near the Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoint as of Thursday, and the waiting time to cross the border at this checkpoint is 85 hours, or more than three days. According to her, the queue to this checkpoint is 12 kilometers long and ends between the settlements of Lubycza Królewska and Bełżec.

Meanwhile, according to the PAP, about 500 trucks are waiting in a 13-kilometer queue at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on Thursday to cross the border, with a waiting time of about 250 hours or more than ten days.

In turn, the Jarosław police told Ukrinform that as of Thursday, 492 trucks were waiting in line to cross the border near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint. The waiting time to cross the border can be more than five days.

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

On November 23, they were joined by Polish farmers at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, who put forward their demands. On December 24, they suspended the blockade of the border at this location for the Christmas holidays.

On January 4, the farmers resumed the blockade at Shehyni-Medyka, which is expected to last until February 3.