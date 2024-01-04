Enemy Increases Number Of Sniper Teams Along Front Line Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, Russian invaders have increased the number of snipers.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our warriors should be careful, as the enemy is increasing the number of sniper teams along the front line,” Shtupun said.

In his words, Russian troops also intensified the number of assaults in that area.

“The occupiers are continuously conducting rotations or bringing fresh forces, as they are suffering huge losses, namely in terms of infantry,” Shtupun noted.

Over the past day, Russia's losses have reached 423 troops and 72 military equipment units in that direction.