Soldiers Discharged Home At End Of Their Duty Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In ensuring the execution of the Order of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the
discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve
for the period of January 1–30, 2024, events aimed at the discharge
of servicemen who completed their active military service are being
held in the Azerbaijan Army's military units, Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan.
The events are being held according to the instructions of the
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives
for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the
Motherland, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers at the events congratulated the active military
servicemen, discharged to reserve from the Azerbaijan Armed Forces,
on worthily completing military service and wished them success in
their future activities.
In turn, soldiers who completed their military service expressed
pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army. They also expressed
confidence that the positive qualities acquired during the military
service would be beneficial in their future lives.
A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves during
military service were awarded.
At the end of the events, photos were taken with discharged
servicemen, and they were sent to their places of residence.
