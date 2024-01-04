Andrew Lippert Joins Edmentum as Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Seasoned and Highly Regarded Education Technology Executive to Lead Next-Generation Innovation at Edmentum

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Edmentum, a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, has added Andrew Lippert to its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With decades of technology leadership experience, Lippert brings deep expertise in product strategy, system architecture, software development, global operations, and executive management to his role at Edmentum.



"Andrew's extensive education technology background combined with his leadership experience, including with start-ups and complex global organizations, will have immediate and sustained impact on Edmentum's vision and long-term growth strategy," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "Over the course of his career, Andrew has demonstrated the technology leadership, particularly in learning innovation, that aligns directly with our focus in providing evidence-based learning acceleration and intervention programs that meet the unique needs of each and every one of our learners. We are thrilled that Andrew shares our passion for servant leadership, and building and maintaining a culture that puts students and educators first. I'm pleased to welcome him to our team."

As CTO, Lippert will be responsible for leading Edmentum's global technology, data science, enterprise business systems, and security operations teams. He also will be instrumental in designing and scaling enhanced learning technology solutions that will help support Edmentum's strategic growth objectives.

Prior to joining Edmentum, Lippert served as Chief Technology Officer for McGraw Hill, the world's second-largest educational publishing company. Previously, he held numerous executive leadership positions including as a founding member of Redbird Advanced Learning (which was acquired by McGraw Hill in 2016) and Ednovate, a non-profit that developed the USC Hybrid High School. Lippert's lengthy career in learning technology also includes leadership roles at Apex Learning, Biznik, and ZooKazoo.

"I've been fortunate to build my career in technology, most recently focused in EdTech," said Andrew Lippert, Chief Technology Officer, Edmentum. "As a proud father of six, I have a personal, vested interest in improving education through technology, and look forward to continuing that at Edmentum."

Edmentum is a leading provider of K-12 digital curriculum, assessments, and services to more than 43,000 schools, 420,000 educators, and 5.2 million students in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide. Building on its 60-year history of impact, Edmentum creates innovative, proven learning technology, partnering with educators to ignite student potential. For more information, visit edmentum .

