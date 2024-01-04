Pace Analytical Services Names Mike Hausman As New Chief Financial Officer And Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Hausman brings over 25 years of financial and operational expertise to the company.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today that it has named Mike Hausman as its new CFO and Senior Vice President (SVP).

Pace Logo

Pace Logo with People Advancing Science tagline



Hausman brings over 25 years of expertise in financial and operational strategies, business planning and financial projections, as well as cash flow management. With a proven track record in a wide variety of industries, he is well-equipped to help guide Pace® through its next phase of growth. As CFO, Hausman will play a key role in driving financial excellence, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and contributing to the overall success of the organization.

"Mike Hausman brings extensive experience to Pace®, critical for our continued growth," notes Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "His business acumen and track record in financial leadership, coupled with a wealth of expertise across numerous industries and business models, provide added value to our leadership team."

Prior to his work at Pace®, Hausman served as a managing director and shareholder at Riveron where he provided management and consulting services. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Alvarez & Marsal and Conway MacKenzie, which merged with Riveron. Hausman has a strong manufacturing background but also completed financial and CFO engagements in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, food, distribution, protein, retail construction, and municipal government industries, as well as private equity.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs .

Contact Information

Pam Bednar

Marketing Director

[email protected]

612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel

Brand & Communications Manager

[email protected]

612-656-2241

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

View the original press release on newswire.