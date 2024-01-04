2024 THE SEARCH STARTS For The New Chairperson Of The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Jan 4, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Today the official search begins to find the new Chairperson of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). The RJC are looking for the new Chair to steer our team and the ever-growing RJC membership into the future with a clear vision for the changing modern world for our industry, from mine to retail, for fine jewellery and watches. The candidate would be following in the esteemed footsteps of David Bouffard who steps down on the 30th April 2024 after six years in the role.

“It has been an honour to serve as the Chair of the RJC for almost six years – a truly rewarding experience given that I have been involved since the beginning of the RJC, with Signet as a Founding Member. The entire team and the Board of Directors have taken the RJC from a 14-founding member organization when launched in 2005 to one that is growing strong with over 1700 members to date.

As we search for a new Chair, I am confident that the RJC has the best leadership for this new era in Melanie Grant executive director – who brings over 20 years' experience and is internationally regarded as one of the leading authorities in jewellery.

I also want to thank our Board of Directors – it was their commitment to our vision, and through their leadership we have the most diverse team in our history, representing Europe, Asia and America speaking 16 different languages. Our current international mix of diverse team members and leadership puts us on a certain trajectory that I believe is important towards ensuring we have a strong slate of diverse candidates nominated from around the world - in gender, race, culture, and other diversity factors. Let's think about it - if a woman is voted into the Chair, it will be the first female chairperson since the conception of the RJC in 2005.” David Bouffard RJC Chairman

This is a special election for the new RJC Chair as it will be held on a separate track from the main board elections with the nomination process beginning from today 4th January 2024 until 27th January and with the voting process occurring in February 2024. A new RJC Chair will be elected in March 2024 allowing a month for continuity with the handover from David Bouffard RJC Chairman to his successor. This is a voluntary position.