CEB To Slash Electricity Tariffs

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to slash electricity tariffs as catchment areas had received a significant amount of rain over the past several weeks.

A CEB spokesman said that very little rain was expected last year, especially in the catchment areas.

However, he said that Sri Lanka experienced heavy rain during the months of October, November and December.

The CEB spokesman said that they hope to now pass that benefit to the consumers,

He said the CEB will submit its report and proposal to reduce the tariffs to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka had, in February last year, approved a 66% electricity tariff increase. (Colombo Gazette)