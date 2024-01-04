EMBRACE LA DOLCE VITA WITH THE SUN-KISSED CITRUS FLAVORS OF ALL-NEW SANPELLEGRINO® ZERO GRAMS ADDED SUGAR ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enter for a chance to win $10,000 which can be used toward a trip to Italy to immerse yourself in the iconic Mediterranean fruit flavors of Sanpellegrino

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The La Dolce Vita lifestyle you're craving is just one sip away! This new year, embrace what Italians affectionately call "the good life" with all-new Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks. To celebrate the expansion of its delicious beverage collection, Sanpellegrino is giving fans zero excuses to live La Dolce Vita by offering the chance to win $10,000, which one lucky winner can use toward a trip to Italy.

The La Dolce Vita lifestyle you're craving is just one sip away! Made with real juice from sun-kissed fruits from Italy, the new Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks are a delicious, fruit-flavored beverage option with zero grams added sugar.

Continue Reading

The new Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks are a delicious, fruit-flavored beverage option with zero grams added sugar. Made with real juice from sun-kissed fruits from Italy, Sanpellegrino's new sparkling beverage collection features four mouthwatering citrus flavors: Blood Orange, Lemonade, Peach & Clementine, and Pomegranate & Orange. Each 330mL can contains between 1 to 4 grams of sugar from fruit juice and 20 calories or less, varying by flavor.

"At Sanpellegrino, we take pride in crafting our Italian Sparkling Drinks with real fruit juice from fruits grown in the Mediterranean, offering fans authentic flavors that evoke La Dolce Vita - the Italian art of living a life of simple, everyday pleasures," said Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager, Sanpellegrino. "We want fans to embrace that lifestyle with zero excuses by slowing down and savoring the moment this new year with the fruit-flavored goodness of our new Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks."

Inspired by the Italian lifestyle and the brand's origin, Sanpellegrino is inviting fans to skip out on hard-to-keep New Year's

resolutions by

living La Dolce Vita lifestyle in 2024. One lucky winner will receive $10,000 that they can use to travel to Italy and savor the true spirit for themselves in the very place where many of the citrus fruits that flavor Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are grown. Plus, they'll get stocked up with a one-year supply of Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks so they can enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean all year long.

Starting January 4 through February 14, 2024, fans who want to embrace La Dolce Vita lifestyle in 2024 can enter for a chance to win at . *No purchase necessary. Ends 2/14/2024 at 11:59 PM (ET). Only 50 U.S./D.C. 18+ (or 19+ for AL & NE.) See rules for complete details .

Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks will be available at Costco nationwide starting in January 2024 and rolling out at additional retailers across the U.S. in the coming months for an MRSP of $6.99 for a 6-can pack.

Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks expands the brand's lineup of traditional Italian Sparkling Drinks, which includes five expertly crafted Mediterranean flavors: Aranciata Rossa, Limonata, Melograno & Arancia, Aranciata, and Pompelmo.

For more details on Sanpellegrino, follow @sanpellegrino_us

on social or visit .

ABOUT SANPELLEGRINO® ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

An Italian tradition since 1932, Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks produce a wide range of delicious beverages. Today, the portfolio includes: Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks and Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks. Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks feature fruit juice made from sun-ripened Mediterranean fruit crafted into one of the world's finest sparkling juice beverages. Take the time to taste at



ABBREVIATED TERMS AND CONDITIONS

*No purchase necessary. Ends 2/14/2024 at 11:59 PM (ET). Only 50 U.S./D.C. 18+ (or 19+ for AL & NE.) See rules for complete details .

SOURCE S.Pellegrino