Morse Micro Unveils New Wi-Fi Halow Customer Innovations At CES 2024

Morse Micro , the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today announced it will unveil a host of new customer ecosystem innovations at CES 2024, Jan. 9 – 12. The demonstrations will showcase the groundbreaking capabilities of Wi-Fi HaLow technology, the first Wi-Fi standard specifically designed to support the unique requirements of the growing IoT market.
"Wi-Fi HaLow technology extends beyond the limited reach of legacy Wi-Fi, while providing throughputs no other long-range wireless technology can match," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Momentum is building for Wi-Fi HaLow, with the Wi-Fi Alliance taking major steps to promote the protocol's benefits for the IoT. Our partners have incorporated our complete Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity solution to develop IoT products for a host of consumer and enterprise applications that are driving the mass market adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow technology."
At CES 2024, Morse Micro, in collaboration with its partners, will demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow technology breakthroughs spanning multiple IoT applications, enabling the future of smart home, industrial and building automation. Demo highlights include the following customer products and technologies:
Dual-mode Wi-Fi 6 + Wi-Fi HaLow access points (APs) IoT gateways supporting Wi-Fi HaLow Edge AI-powered security cameras linked with Wi-Fi HaLow Indoor and outdoor IP cameras featuring long-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity Smart doorbell camera with Wi-Fi HaLow Highly portable mobile devices with Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled cameras or sensors Matter protocol running over Wi-Fi HaLow for smart home networks Wi-Fi HaLow support for multiple stations (STAs) Ultra-small W-Fi HaLow modules integrating Morse Micro wireless SoCs
While conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealing technological gaps in range and power efficiency and what role Wi-Fi should play in an all-encompassing connected world. Morse Micro's industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio solves these challenges for Wi-Fi connectivity in IoT applications. The company's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802 compliant SoCs and modules. These Wi-Fi HaLow devices provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.
The extended range, power efficiency, scalability and versatility of Wi-Fi HaLow technology enable Morse Micro to address a wide range of markets and applications:
Smart home – security cameras, home automation, garage doors, smart locks, and more Infrastructure – network extension (aka virtual wire), mesh APs, backhaul, rural networks, and more Industrial – industrial automation, warehouse, transport, logistics, and more Enterprise – building access, building management systems, enterprise security cameras, sensors, and more Smart cities - smart meters, public access, information kiosks, and more
About Morse Micro
Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .
