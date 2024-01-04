Attune Announces Partnership With Accuenergy To Optimize Real-Time Energy Monitoring Capabilities In New 'Power Monitoring Kit'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the need for healthy, energy-efficient buildings grows, a plug-and-play wireless energy monitoring kit will help optimize energy and validate the effectiveness of energy conservation initiatives.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Attune (previously Senseware), the only patented application-ready customizable IoT monitoring technology on the market, announced its partnership with Accuenergy , an internationally renowned sustainable energy metering company, to combine their revenue grade 3-phase meter as well as an 18-channel multi-circuit meter with Attune's wireless data acquisition modules and cloud-based real-time monitoring software in their new Power Monitoring Kits.

Manufactured by Accuenergy in its UL508A-certified panel shop, the new Power Monitoring Kit will include Attune's node and bridge sensor components to enable faster lead times and better preparation for large-scale deployments.

"This enhanced plug-and-play real-time Energy monitoring solution will now give our customers the most robust data to make decisions, enable ESG reporting, and optimize energy efficiency," said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-founder of Attune. "We're excited to begin and foster this relationship with Accuenergy and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

The new kits will come neatly labeled and with a written diagram explaining how to properly use and install the monitors. The kit will also include built-in fusing to protect the meter and a built-in circuit breaker for easy power cut-off for kit maintenance. Additionally, there are numerous options for customization and easy expansion into other product offerings (i.e. RoCoil CTs, split-core CTs, revenue grade CTs, a power kit with a visible display, and multiple meters in a kit for supporting more than 18 circuits).

Despite many improved features and benefits, the total cost of the kit will decrease from its earlier version, furthering Attune and Accuenergy's mission to provide top-of-the-line, energy-efficient products at cost-effective prices.

"Utilizing Attune IoT components in the Accuenergy-based power monitoring kits will allow for increased deployment of our meters due to the wireless, retrofittable, cloud-based capabilities of the Attune kit," said Ben Tang, Director of Quality and Process. "As healthy, energy-efficient buildings continue to be a top priority post-pandemic, we're excited to be able to offer more effective technology at better prices that is easily expandable to other types of real-time monitoring as well such as IAQ."

Attune's technology has been awarded 59 U.S. patents and is installed in 45 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico, covering more than a billion square feet of space. More than 2000 buildings including commercial, industrial, and educational buildings are using Attune's technology as they start their journey into digital transformation and sustainability. Their real-time energy monitoring solution is deployed in all Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), and their IAQ solution is deployed in more than 1,000 schools nationwide, including all of the schools operated by DC Public Schools (DCPS), Montgomery County Public Schools, and Denver Public Schools (DPS).

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind, sensor-based technology platform with 59 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered. For more information about Attune, visit their website at .

