Combining Adventure And Skincare: Kiehl's Since 1851 Becomes The Official SPF Partner Of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Kiehl's Since 1851 becomes Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's Official 2024 SPF partner. Kiehl's will offer year-round skincare protection to resort patrons. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is known for its rich history, award-winning backcountry access, resort-based guide services, and massive mountain peaks.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Becomes the Official SPF Partner of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Adventure has been a part of Kiehl's DNA since the beginning. The brand's first foray into adventure was on Mount Everest, where they sponsored the Everest '88 Expedition as climbers took the first ascent of the mountain's east face without supplemental oxygen. Climbers were supplied with several Kiehl's products to support them on their journey, serving as a true testament to the protective, hydrating, and nourishing power of the brand's skincare. Through this partnership, the brand will once again take on the extreme climates and conditions of the great outdoors.

"We are excited to partner with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, a unique place that embodies the spirit of adventure and outdoor exploration year-round, resonating deeply with the Kiehl's brand heritage. One of Kiehl's main goals is to preserve the values and rich history of the brand - one being "adventure testing" to further highlight our efficacious formulas and technology. Over a hundred years later, this is more relevant than ever as our innovations continue to withstand extreme climates, even for those with the most sensitive skin. Kiehl's also aligns with JHMR on many sustainable practices as we are committed to the health of skin and the communities they serve – and that drives our trailblazing initiative to drive a more circular economy," says Isabelle Carramashchi, SVP Brand Marketing at Kiehl's. "As the official SPF Partner of JHMR for 2024, our aim is to provide visitors from all over the world with the best sun protection and skincare essentials, ensuring they can enjoy outdoor adventures while keeping their skin protected."

Kiehl's will join forces with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to achieve its mission of getting safe and effective skincare products into the hands of all adventure-goers. The partnership will combine digital and out-of-home touchpoints to drive maximum awareness, as well as education, and product trial. Kiehl's products will be available for purchase at select retail locations throughout Jackson Hole including Teton Village Sports, Jackson Hole Sports, General Store, and Rodeo. Product sampling will be available year-round at high-traffic touchpoints including Ski Gondolas, Trams, Private Booking Services, and through consumer events and activations.

"We are thrilled to align with a brand like Kiehl's, as we both embrace exploration, encourage adventure, and strive to keep our planet healthy. In a place as wild as Jackson Hole, we're excited to offer our guests, community and employees the best in safe and effective protective skin care through this partnership," noted Andrew Way, VP of Marketing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Kiehl's new SPF innovation, Better Screen UV Serum, will be spotlighted alongside a variety of best-selling Kiehl's skincare products for the face and body, including the new Ultra Facial Barrier Balm, Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Eye Cream, Creme De Corps, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Lip Balm #1, and Super Fluid UV Defense.



Kiehl's products are available nationwide at mass luxury retailers and online at Kiehls. For more information on Kiehl's Since 1851, its collection of skincare products, and its partnership with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, please visit .

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 165 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

