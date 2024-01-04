Infrastructure As Code Market Worth $2.3 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 24.0% Report By Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Infrastructure as Code Market size to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period , according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The elimination of manual methods and the liberty that automating gives to devops teams are the main advantages of treating infrastructure as code. This results in some cost reductions and can increase the speed at which these teams can deploy modifications to their apps in a secure manner.

Infrastructure as Code Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advent of modern cloud architectureDemand for better optimization of business operations

Restraints:

Limited skilled workforceLack of data security

Opportunities:

Inception of composable infrastructure

List of Key Players in Infrastructure as Code Market:



IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

Hashicorp Terraform (US)

Google (US)

Alibaba Group (China)

Dell (US)

Rackspace Technology (US) HPE (US)

Infrastructure as code is the process of provisioning and managing cloud resources by converting the template file into human-readable and machine-consumable formats. IaC enables users to edit and distribute configurations with the help of configuration files and ensures the provision of the same environment each time.

By component, the infrastructure as code market has been divided into tools and services. Infrastructure as code uses a high-level descriptive coding language to automate the provisioning of IT infrastructure. This automation eliminates the need for developers to manually provision and manage servers, operating systems, database connections, storage, and other infrastructure elements every time they want to develop, test, or deploy a software application. IaC helps transition infrastructure management from physical hardware in data centers to virtualization, containers, and cloud computing. In IaC, the networks, virtual machines, load balancers, and connection topology are all coded using high-level language to standardize the environments used in application development.

The IaC market, by infrastructure type, has been segmented into mutable and immutable. The demand for IaC is increasing as it offers development tools, middleware, OS, database management, and infrastructure. Mutable infrastructure gives development teams the flexibility to make ad-hoc server customizations. It also provides a framework for developers to run applications and eliminates the need to manage the underlying infrastructure. It also helps focus on the management of applications. The market share of the mutable segment is higher. However, the market for immutable is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The IaC market, by organization size, has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market size of the large enterprises segment is estimated to be higher, whereas that of the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years. The growing awareness of the benefits of infrastructural automation solutions, the rising focus of governments on digital transformation, and increasing business expansions by global vendors in the region are expected to drive the adoption of IaC. The budget constraints of SMEs in deploying on-premises solutions are responsible for driving the adoption of IaC among SMEs.

The infrastructure as code (IaC) market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This chapter provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, and market drivers. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the overall IaC market during the forecast period. The adoption of IaC enables a platform for operations teams and developers to manage, monitor, and provision resources automatically instead of manually installing a separate operating system and physical devices. IaC is addressed as software-defined or programmable infrastructure. It makes things faster and more seamless by eliminating the regular manual process of operations. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. The need to streamline application development and reduce the time taken to develop applications are expected to drive the North American and European markets. Asia Pacific and Latin America are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

