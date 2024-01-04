Mimecast Announces Acquisition Of Elevate Security, Strengthens Commitment To Managing Human Risk

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced its acquisition of Elevate Security , a provider of human risk management solutions. The acquisition strengthens Mimecast's offerings by providing proactive insights and deeper visibility into human behaviors and risk, helping customers better protect the digital workplace. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“People, communications and data are core to every organization and artificial intelligence has accelerated cyber criminals' ability to exploit these essential elements for their own gain,” said David Raissipour, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Mimecast.“People are historically the largest vulnerability in an organization but can also be the strongest line of defense if given the right tools and education. That's our goal with this acquisition and core to our work – manage risk by understanding human behavior in the context of a complex environment and then acting on it.”

The Elevate Security® security platform has the flexibility to ingest human behavior and context data from a range of sources. It then flags high-risk people using a precision risk scoring algorithm. Combined with tools such as Mimecast's Awareness Training, these capabilities can help drive targeted intervention and training that reduces overall risk and exposure for companies.

The capabilities that Elevate Security's technology powers combined with Mimecast's portfolio of products, demonstrates Mimecast's continued commitment to leading customers through the next generation of human risk management.

“Elevate Security prides itself on being one of the first human risk platforms to help organizations identify high-risk people and automate responses and safeguards, and we have long admired Mimecast's commitment to changing user behavior to enhance protection,” said Robert Fly, CEO and Co-Founder Elevate Security.“We have no doubt that our combined strengths will help break new ground that changes the security conversation.”

Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Elevate Security customer base. The integration process has begun and customers can expect to start seeing some of the new technology integrated into Mimecast products in upcoming quarters.

Mimecast: Work ProtectedTM

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

About Elevate Security

Elevate Security addresses today's biggest cybersecurity gap, Human Risk, by helping enterprise's proactively identify and safeguard their riskiest users. Using Elevate's risk intelligence and risk-aware interventions, security teams can understand and categorize who is most 'at-risk', motivate and measure behavior change, enforce conditional policies and governance reviews based on individual risk, accelerate incident triage and response, improve help desk decision making, and automate protective controls for risky workers. To learn more, visit .

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo, and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. Elevate Security is either a registered trademark or trademark of Elevate Security. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

