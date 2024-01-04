Blinds And Shades Market Size To Reach USD 18 Billion, At A 4% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for blinds and shades focusing on stylish designs and trendy aesthetics in home decor.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global blinds and shades market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research forecasts the total sales revenue of blinds and shades to potentially achieve approximately US$ 18 billion by the end of 2031. Increasing awareness of the impact of natural light on well-being fuels the demand for window treatments that optimize light exposure for improved mental health and productivity. Companies focusing on this aspect cater to consumers seeking products promoting a balanced indoor environment.

While automated systems are known, a new wave involves seamless integration of blinds and shades with smart home ecosystems. Brands emphasizing compatibility with various home automation platforms or voice-controlled assistants gain traction, appealing to tech-savvy consumers seeking unified home solutions.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Blinds and Shades Market: Competitive Landscape

The blinds and shades market thrives amidst a competitive landscape shaped by established leaders and innovative entrants. Dominated by prominent players like Hunter Douglas, Levolor, and Springs Window Fashions, the market boasts a diverse array of offerings, from traditional to smart solutions.

Emerging brands focus on niche segments, emphasizing sustainable materials or customizable designs. Regional manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Europe contribute unique variations to cater to local preferences.

With a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and smart functionalities, intense competition fuels continuous innovation, creating a vibrant market where quality, design, and functionality intersect to meet the ever-evolving demands of residential and commercial consumers. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Ching Feng Home Fashions Co. Ltd.

Griesser AG

Hunter Douglas NV

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Company

Mechoshade Systems LLC

Nien Made Enterprise Co Ltd.

Persianas Canet S.A

Qmotion Shades

Schenker Storen AG

Solarfective Products Limited

Springs Window Fashions LLC TOSO CO. LTD.

Growing concerns for child safety prompt the adoption of safer designs in window treatments, with a focus on cordless or inaccessible operating mechanisms. Manufacturers investing in child-safe solutions to prevent accidents foster trust among families and caregivers.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Roller shades emerge as the leading product type segment in the blinds and shades market, valued for their versatility and sleek designs.

Synthetic fabric dominates the blinds and shades market due to its versatility, durability, and wide range of design possibilities. Automated operating systems lead the blinds and shades market, driven by convenience, smart features, and increased demand for automation technology.

Blinds and Shades Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Rising demand for smart blinds and shades equipped with automation and remote control features drives market growth.

Increasing preference for eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient window coverings influences market trends.

Consumers seek tailored designs and functionalities, driving the market towards customizable options.

Rapid urban development and expanding residential constructions globally propel the demand for window treatments. Adoption of new materials, such as recycled fabrics or advanced light-filtering technologies, shapes evolving market trends in blinds and shades.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Global Blinds and Shades Market: Regional Profile



North America displays a robust demand for blinds and shades, driven by a penchant for innovative window coverings that blend functionality with aesthetics. Established brands like Hunter Douglas and Levolor dominate this region, emphasizing smart features and customization options, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.

In Europe, the market thrives on a combination of heritage and modernity, with brands like Velux and Somfy offering sophisticated designs and energy-efficient solutions. European consumers prioritize sustainability and high-quality craftsmanship, influencing product development and marketing strategies. Asia Pacific represents a burgeoning market, propelled by rapid urbanization and a rising middle class. Local brands and international players cater to diverse consumer needs, focusing on affordability and technological advancements. This region's market growth is driven by an increasing awareness of home aesthetics and functional window treatments.

Product Portfolio



Griesser AG excels in creating innovative shading solutions, offering a diverse portfolio of blinds, awnings, and external sun protection systems. Renowned for precision engineering and design, Griesser provides customizable, energy-efficient solutions, setting benchmarks in comfort and aesthetics for residential and commercial spaces.

Hunter Douglas NV stands as a global leader in window coverings, showcasing a spectrum of blinds, shades, and shutters. Their extensive range emphasizes cutting-edge design, functionality, and sustainability, meeting diverse consumer needs. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, Hunter Douglas elevates interiors while ensuring optimal light and privacy control. Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc. specializes in elegant window treatment solutions, offering an array of blinds, shades, and draperies. Renowned for craftsmanship and style, Lafayette's tailored designs cater to residential and commercial settings, providing sophistication, light control, and privacy customization for discerning clients.

Blinds and Shades Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Roller Shades

Vertical Shades/Blinds

Panel Blinds

Roman Shades/Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Honeycomb

Pleated Shades Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

By Fabric



Natural Synthetic

By Operating System



Manual Automated

By Application



Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online



Company Owned Portal E-commerce Portal

Offline



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Snail Beauty Products Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Lip Oil Market - The global lip oil market is expected to reach US$ 862.6 Mn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube