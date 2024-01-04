Galaxy Gaming® And Oddsworks Debut Roulette Up™ In North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, has announced the official online launch of its brand new RNG game, Roulette UpTM, through its in-house Galaxy Gaming Digital division.

Now available to play online with Draft Kings, Golden Nugget, and WynnBET in multiple states and coming soon to Canada, this launch marks the debut of Roulette Up in the iGaming space. This inventive game features an optional side bet and progressive wager where players can wager that the outcome will provide an increasing sequence from each spin. The winning payouts are based on the streak length (number of consecutive increasing numbers).

This game launch will soon be followed by additional Galaxy Gaming Digital titles including Split To DoubleTM Blackjack which will also feature Galaxy's top performing progressive jackpot. Using its BETguardTM Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform, ODDSworks is well suited to handle the high volume of play anticipated for these Galaxy Gaming Digital titles.

Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming commented: “We're thrilled to partner with ODDSworks to introduce some of our best-in-class table games to online players in North America for the first time. Galaxy Gaming represents the world's premier collection of table games brands, and this partnership is yet another example of how we are working hard to make our games available to players in casinos, card rooms, and online.”

Larry DeMar, ODDSworks president said :“ODDSworks is humbled and honoured to have the privilege to distribute Galaxy's world class games online. ODDSworks will do everything in our power to make sure our casino partners and their players, love these games as much as we do.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About ODDSworks

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSworks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player's inside out.

