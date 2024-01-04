Tvscientific Launches Performance TV Academy, Tvroom Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Learning and Peer Collaboration Programs for Advertisers Will Teach and Certify Best Practices for Connected TV

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the leading performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced the launch of the Performance TV Academy, the first-ever online course for digital advertisers that want to learn the best strategies and tactics for driving performance on CTV campaigns. They also launched the tvRoom Community, a digital portal and Slack instance for networking and professional development that helps advertisers learn about the tools, tactics and best practices for driving performance in a CTV environment.



Traditionally, the top 500 brands drive 85% of TV spend. TvScientific has a vision to democratize TV buying for the majority of advertisers that aren't currently spending on this growing performance channel. The tvRoom Community and Performance TV Academy solve the challenge of advertiser buy-in by providing CTV education for both novices and experienced marketers.

Early features of the tvRoom Community include networking, career resources and educational content for members, with plans to introduce additional programming, certifications and case studies in 2024 as the community expands. It will also provide member resources including a job board, industry reports and research, and AMAs with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).

Lessons in tvScientific's Performance TV Academy will include:



Why Performance TV & Everything You Need to Know to Get Started

Building a Performance TV Strategy

Budgeting for Performance TV Advertising - Doesn't need to be $100k to get started

Non-Intimidating Guide to Building Performance TV Ad Creative

Launching & Managing Your Performance TV Campaign Measuring Campaign Performance and Proving Effectiveness

“With tvRoom and Performance TV Academy, we're building a community of skilled practitioners and giving them everything they need to succeed with their CTV campaigns,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific.“Like any new technology, it takes time and effort to become fluent and effective with CTV, and we want these tools available to the widest possible audience of advertisers.”

CTV has emerged as a powerful channel that combines the brand-building effects of traditional television commercials with the targeting, measurement, and attribution capabilities of digital channels. In addition, CTV ads consistently drive a higher conversion rate at a lower cost than those on Facebook and Google.

"Having access to a community of vetted CTV experts and marketers has proven to be invaluable for someone like myself, who is just beginning to explore TV for my brand - I get responses quicker than I would on Reddit, and it's more trustworthy than the rest of the internet,” said Chris Pastorias, Head of Growth at Brightside.“A great collaborative group, free resources and access to webinars just further round out my knowledge and accelerate my understanding of and success with CTV as an acquisition marketing channel."

“TV is the most powerful advertising medium, and it's now available as a performance channel for advertisers of all sizes and descriptions,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific.“There are endless opportunities for up-and-coming brands to get in front of hyper-engaged audiences, and we're giving advertisers everything they need to create approachable, affordable, and measurable campaigns.”

About tvScientific:

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers on a cost-per-outcome (CPO) basis that simplifies and automates optimized TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of ad-supported video on demand audiences using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

