Opendoor To Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results On February 15Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 15, 2024. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.



What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Opendoor's mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

