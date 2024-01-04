Hub Group, Inc. 2-For-1 Stock Split

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) today announced a 2-for-1 stock split of its Class A Common Stock in the form of a one-time special stock dividend. Each stockholder of record of Hub Group's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 will receive one share of Class A Common Stock for each share held on the record date, with the distribution to occur on Friday, January 26, 2024 and trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, January 29, 2024.



This stock split is part of Hub Group's previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan and is designed to improve market liquidity.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

