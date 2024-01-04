Circana To Release New Thought Leadership At CES, Featuring Prescriptive Insights For Success In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New thought leadership will include reports and panel presentations; Circana to announce winners of its annual Industry Performance Awards

Chicago, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana TM, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, announces new thought leadership for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9 - 12, 2024, in its latest version of Next Week Now, a compilation of insights-rich activities, announcements and events.

Upcoming Circana thought leadership activity includes:

Monday, Jan. 8 - Navigating Today's Consumer Technology Market Panel – Paul Gagnon , vice president and industry advisor, Consumer Technology and Ben Arnold executive director, industry analyst, Consumer Technology at Circana, will highlight topics including consumers' continued focus on value, purchase patterns for different generational and income-based consumer cohorts, changes in retail dynamics, and predictions for the 2024 consumer technology market performance. The presentation will take place Monday, Jan. 8 from 2:00 – 2:40 p.m. at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall, room W232.

Monday, Jan. 8 – Eighth Annual Consumer Technology Industry Performance Awards – Circana will announce the winners of its Eighth Annual Consumer Technology Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize consumer electronics brands that achieved the largest increases in market share in North America and the fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada and Media over the past year, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service .

Monday, Jan. 8 – Intercontinental Predictive Trends Point to Opportunities Spanning Markets Report –This report, released by Circana, compares and contrasts consumer electronics purchase behaviors, including differences in shopping timing and preferences for e-commerce versus in-store. The report features insights from Paul Gagnon and Joe Derochowski , vice president and home industry advisor at Circana.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Future of Technology Report – Circana will release its annual Future of Technology report, which includes forecasts of revenue, unit and average sales price (ASP) in multiple consumer electronics categories, consumer survey data and insights from Paul Gagnon and Ben Arnold.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Subscribing to a New Business Model in Gaming Panel – Mat Piscatella , executive director, Video Games, at Circana will serve on this panel that takes place Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 2:00 – 2:40 p.m. at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall, room W218.

