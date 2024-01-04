Govos Named To The 2024 Govtech 100 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual list highlights top tech companies working with state and local governments across the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GovOS, a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments, has been recognized by Government Technology magazine for the second time as one of the GovTech 100.“It is an honor to be recognized by Government Technology on the 2024 GovTech 100 list,” said Michael Crosno, CEO, GovOS.“The hundreds of dedicated state and local government officials we work with are the inspiration driving our continued growth and commitment to delivering the industry's most innovative and impactful solutions. We are humbled by the trust these agencies place in us to deliver technology that can truly make a difference in communities.”The GovTech 100 is a list of the top 100 technology companies working with state and local government agencies across the United States to make a difference in communities.“We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology.“The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, as we saw innovation from the back-office ERPs to the citizen-facing service requests systems.”The full 2024 GovTech 100 list can be viewed here: govtech/100About GovOSGovOS is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and citizens. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company's secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services.For more information, visit GovOS

