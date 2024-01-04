Headlands Research And Sahara Behavioral Health Partner To Provide Positive Mental Health Outcomes For Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration improves access to clinical research and investigational treatments while supporting participant recruitment efforts in Arizona.

- Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands ResearchSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Headlands Research , a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites , today announced a partnership with Sahara Behavioral Health to improve the accessibility of clinical research and investigational therapies for those seeking psychiatric and addiction care in Arizona.“Partnering with Sahara Behavioral Health draws on our extensive experience in psychiatric trials and emphasizes our commitment to expanding clinical trial access,” said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research.“This relationship is a win for all involved - for sponsors looking to conduct research in Arizona, for providers searching for more treatment options, and most importantly, for local people seeking positive mental health outcomes.”Headlands Research specializes in large-volume recruitment and retention of diverse, inclusive, and specialty populations while delivering the highest quality data. The network relies on expert clinical researchers and renowned key opinion leaders who prioritize the participant experience. Through community and physician partnerships, a broad range of therapeutic expertise, and a commitment to advancing innovative medical therapies, Headlands Research aims to make clinical research accessible to all individuals.Sahara Behavioral Health offers a diverse range of services designed to treat children, adolescents, adults, and seniors with conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, ADHD, PTSD, and more. With several locations across Arizona, Sahara Behavioral Health prioritizes compassionate, accessible, and culturally inclusive care.“At Sahara Behavioral Health, we are committed to our patients, profession, and community; commitments we believe align with the values and mission of Headlands Research,” said Dr. Satinder Purewal, Medical Director of Psychiatry and Founder of Sahara Behavioral Health.“Together, our organizations create many opportunities for improved outcomes for patients seeking mental health and addiction treatment.”To learn more about Headlands Research and its extensive network of research sites, visit , contact ..., or follow the company on LinkedIn.About Headlands ResearchHeadlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its network of sites focuses on large-volume recruitment and retention of diverse, inclusive, and specialty populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headland Research's principal investigators and KOLs are proven experts in a broad range of therapeutic areas. To date, Headlands Research has successfully supported more than 5,000 clinical trials. For more information, visit .About Sahara Behavioral HealthAt Sahara Behavioral Health, our mission is to improve lives by providing compassionate, effective mental health and addiction services to our community. Our treatment approaches are individualized to each patient's unique needs. We serve patients through all stages of life, including children, adolescents, adults, and seniors. We take pride in offering our patients the highest standard of care with a comprehensive approach that includes assessment and diagnosis, medication management, and treatment services. Sahara Behavioral Health offers in-person or tele-video appointments and has six locations across Arizona in Anthem, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, and Tucson. In addition to medication management, we provide in-office treatments, including Esketamine, Ketamine, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).Contact: Brittany KearnsPhone: 919-270-8054Email: ...

Brittany Kearns

Crossroads B2B Consulting

9192708054 ext.

...