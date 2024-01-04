VHS Learning Students Outperform Global Average Pass Rates On Advanced Placement® Exams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

VHS Learning has offered AP® courses online for the past 20 years, its current catalog contains courses that prepare students to take 29 different AP® exams.

- Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS LearningBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VHS Learning students' average Advanced Placement (AP)® exam scores surpassed global average pass rates during the 2022-23 academic year. VHS Learning has offered AP® courses online for the past 20 years, and its current catalog contains AP® courses that prepare students to take 29 different AP® exams. For more than a decade, the average VHS Learning pass rate has exceeded the global average pass rate.A score of 3 or higher on an AP® exam is considered eligibility for AP® college credit at many universities. In AP® Spanish, 93% of VHS Learning students passed their AP® exam in 2022-23 with a score of 3 or higher, compared to the global average of 83%. On the AP® U.S. Government and Politics exam, 74% of VHS Learning students passed with a score of 3 or higher, compared to the global average of only 49%. In AP® Computer Science Principles, 86% of VHS Learning students passed their exam with a 3 or higher, compared to the global average of 62%.VHS Learning's online AP® courses give high schools the ability to easily expand their offerings and give students the opportunity to take courses that might not otherwise be available to them. The high-quality, teacher-led online courses can be taken as part of a student's school day at their local school, or from home. Students can access their course anywhere they have internet.In addition, VHS Learning now offers a selection of flexibly paced AP® courses that start on a weekly rolling schedule. Schools can use these courses to provide students with additional options to help meet scheduling challenges. Students can register for Flexible courses anytime and begin their course on Monday of each week through December. All students must complete their Flexible AP® course by June 15.“We're very proud of the strong student achievement in our AP® program,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“Certified teachers and quality curriculum, combined with high levels of student support, help set students up for success in our online learning classrooms. VHS Learning is committed to providing a nurturing and supportive learning environment in which students can thrive, and we are thrilled to offer students advanced learning opportunities that might not otherwise be available to them.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 200+ online high school courses - including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

