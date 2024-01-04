What We Face: Portraits Of Ukraine's Female Refugees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portrait of a Ukrainian Refugee

Portrait of Ukrainian Refugee

Ukrainian Child Refugee

The grand opening event is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2024. Attendees will see an exhibition of works highlighting the strength of local Ukrainian refugees.

- Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit grassroots organization led by successful local female leaders and advocates, is dedicated to empowering women in the Lansdale community. Natalie Venezia, founder and CEO of the 365 Foundation, is thrilled to announce the first art exhibit in its new office in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, marking an exciting milestone in the non-profit company's journey.

“The new office boasts a large area for art exhibits and podcast production, further enhancing our ability to serve our mission,” stated Ms. Venezia.

“The grand opening event is scheduled for February 9, 2024. Attendees can expect to see an incredible exhibition of works highlighting the strength of local Ukrainian refugees and hear keynote speakers discuss the events and community services we have planned”, continued Ms. Venezia.

Through their commitment to social justice and diversity, 365 Foundation raises awareness through initiatives such as Her Service, Her Hope, Our Mission, In the Pink Podcast, The Time is Now-Women's Summit, and the Women's Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series.

The 365 Foundation is proud to exhibit its first art exhibit. This event marks the commencement of the monthly Women In Art series and events at the 365 Foundation, opening its doors to the Lansdale community for the first time.

Renowned artists Michael Ballezzi and Natalie Erdelt of Studio Incamminati were deeply moved when they met Pastor Matt Rosenfeld of Davisville Church and discovered the impactful work he was doing to support Ukrainian refugees. The resilience of the Ukrainian community inspired them to undertake a powerful artistic endeavor, organizing three intense painting sessions with 40 artists and 10 families. The objective was to create compelling portraits of the refugees to generate funds and raise community awareness.

In collaboration with Rowan University's documentary team, led by Jonathan Akass and supported by Jada Ali, Joe Pidgeon, and A.J. Amoroso, the team captured the stories of the Ukrainian refugees in poignant video interviews conducted on the same two days. These interviews offer a profound insight into the struggles and triumphs experienced by these resilient individuals.

The culmination of this artistic and documentary effort, named the“What We Face Project: Portraits and Stories of Women and the Ukrainian Refugee Experience,” will be proudly showcased at the 365 Foundation in Lansdale, PA, starting February 9th, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

The exhibit will feature the poignant portraits created by Studio Incamminati artists, insightful video interviews conducted by Rowan University's documentary team, moving sentiments by Studio Incamminati artists and families, and a special guest performance. Tickets for the event are available on the 365 Foundation website.

Portraits from the exhibit will be available for purchase or donation, with all proceeds directly contributing to a fund for resettling refugee families managed by Davisville Church. Direct donations to the Davisville Church Fund can be made at []( ).

For more information about the grand opening event or the services of the 365 Foundation, please visit or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.

About 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale PA., The 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

Natalie Venezia

365 Foundation, Inc.

+1 484-280-7790

natalie@365

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok