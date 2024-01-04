Scottsdale Dentist Explains Benefits Of Primeprint 3D Printing Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Brandon Ryff with Scottsdale Smile Center explains how a new technology is helping patients achieve quality smile transformations in a more convenient way.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Dr. Brandon Ryff, a restorative and cosmetic dentist in Scottsdale and the owner of Scottsdale Smile Center, quality and convenience are two of the most important things to provide patients in his care. These attributes go hand-in-hand with an approach that prioritizes both safety and comfort, allowing Dr. Ryff and his team of dentists to help meet their patients' needs while easing any anxieties they may have about undergoing dental treatment. With this in mind, Dr. Ryff says it is crucial for the practice to embrace advanced new dental technology that can further enhance the patient's experience while producing results that consistently exceed expectations. Recently, Dr. Ryff added the new Primeprint 3D Printer to the list of state-of-the-art technologies available at Scottsdale Smile Center. An innovative tool that can help make complete smile makeovers more convenient for patients while enabling a more consistent and precise treatment planning process for dentists, Dr. Ryff says Primeprint is changing the game.“It lets doctors actively engage in the designing of the smile, guaranteeing that the fine details are not lost in translation when communicating with labs. This gives the doctors more control to ensure ideal care outcomes, and in a more predictable manner. Previously, the smile design process took days to even weeks in some cases. This new Primeprint technology allows dentists to produce a smile design on the same day, converting a vision into a physical model to prototype the proposed look. For those who are considering a full smile design and makeover , which can correct a number of aesthetic and/or functional concerns affecting the teeth and gums, using Primeprint technology to produce a physical model gives both the doctors and our patients confidence that there is a mutual understanding of expectations as to the proposed appearance of the final result.”A smile design and makeover is a comprehensive, customized treatment that can help patients completely transform the appearance of their smiles. The procedure is a collection of options selected by the dentist and the patient based on their unique needs. For instance: a patient who is experiencing chips, large spaces between their teeth, missing teeth, and general discoloration may opt for a smile design and makeover that includes porcelain veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening treatments. On the other hand, an individual suffering from teeth misalignment, excessive gum tissue (a“gummy” smile), and teeth that appear worn-down may benefit from options such as Invisalign®, gum reshaping, and cosmetic dental bonding in their smile makeover treatment plan.Dr. Ryff says one of the most important aspects of a smile design and makeover procedure is the planning process-while every effort goes into forming the best initial smile design, no design can predict what changes a patient may require after having a little time to try out the look and feel of their proposed new smile. Using the new Primeprint to print models of the proposed smile design, Dr Ryff and his team then form a custom mold of the prototype. A tooth-colored liquid resin material is placed inside of the mold and then directly over the patient's teeth. After a minute, the liquid resin hardens and the mold is gently peeled away, leaving behind an exact replica of what the teeth would look like, right over the patient's teeth. After taking a few minutes to look in the mirror and expose a few photographs, the tooth-colored resin is easily peeled off the patient's teeth. Dr. Ryff explains that, while the Primeprint 3D Printing technology will absolutely make the planning process faster, better, and more convenient, it will prove especially helpful to provide patients confidence, knowing exactly what their smile will look like in advance.About Scottsdale Smile CenterScottsdale Smile Center offers an expansive array of dental care options ranging from advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures to routine and preventative treatments. Dr. Brandon Ryff is the owner of the practice and is a member of several prominent dental organizations, including the Academy of General Dentistry, the Arizona Dental Association, the Spear® Study Club, and many others. Dr. Ryff and his team of experienced dentists at the practice - Dr. Jonathan Coombs, Dr. Don Chiappetti, and Dr. Reed Chiappetti – are able to provide a comprehensive selection of dental treatments under one roof, which can reduce the need to refer patients out to other practices for care. In addition to cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and general dental care options, advanced services such as sedation dentistry, TMJ Disorder treatment, laser dentistry, and sleep apnea therapies are available at the practice. The dental team at Scottsdale Smile Center also espouses a strong commitment to various charitable groups in their community, including Give Back a Smile, the Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale, Smiles for Success, and the Arizona Mission of Mercy. Dr. Ryff is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit scottsdalesmile and facebook/ScottsdaleSmileCenter.To view the original source of this release, click here:Scottsdale Smile Center5410 N Scottsdale RdSte D-500Paradise Valley, AZ 85253(480) 991-2180Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here