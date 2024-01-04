The UW-Whitewater College Of Arts And Communication Introduces New Creative Communication Curriculum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- -CoAC Dean Mike DuganWHITEWATER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- January, 2024 marks the start of International Creativity month, and the Department of Communication at the University of Whitewater has announced a new creative communication certificate and creative communication research lab for the college starting in Spring of 2024.According to recent LinkedIn research, creativity was identified as the #1 overall soft skill desired by organizations across the business landscape. And yet, according to Wisconsin's Creative Economy Coalition, Wisconsin ranks 50th nationally when it comes to per capita funding for the arts and culture.“This creative communication curriculum was meticulously tailored to bridge the creative gap. It will empower our students to fortify the creative thinking and development skills coveted by employers and generate innovative work across seven diverse majors, presenting businesses with tangible exemplars of their creative aptitude,” said UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication Dean, Mike Dugan.The anchor course for the Creative Communication Certificate provides an introduction to the many creative career pathways available to communication students and is designed to help them discover and strengthen their core creative thinking and development abilities through instructor-led presentations, guest speakers, creative self-discovery, creative journaling, creative career assessment, small group work, biographical research, lab time, and a community-based design thinking final group project.The program is facilitated through the new William Lowell Creative Research Center which provides Communication students and faculty with a dedicated creative space that supports cross functional / project team collaboration, creative brainstorming, and community-based consumer research activities. An ideal project team space, 'The Lowell Lab' houses all the necessary tools and technology to support the creative process, encourage the sharing of ideas, and enhance creative expression in its many forms through focused study and practice.“The Communication Department at UW Whitewater is like a maker's space for budding creative communication professionals, and we are proud to offer our students a wide variety of courses and formative hands-on work experiences here on campus that stress the production of creative works in broadcast/electronic media (UWWTV), Radio (91.7 The Edge), Print (Royal Purple), Advertising (WAA), Public Relations (PRSSA), game development (MAGD) and more,” said Communication Department Chair and Professor, Dr. Kathy Brady.The mission of the College of Arts and Communication is to cultivate and inspire creativity, expression, inquiry and integrity through embodied education in the communicative arts and professions, and the Communication department has recently been listed by College Factual as one of the top ten best values for a Communication & Journalism undergraduate degree in the country.

