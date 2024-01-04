Hot Shot's Secret® Expands Distribution Of EDT+ Winter Defense® - Now Available At O'reilly Auto Parts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hot Shot's Secret EDT+ Winter Defense 7-in-1 diesel fuel booster keeps diesel engines operating even as low as -40°F.

EDT+ Winter Defense® developed for diesel powered vehicles is now available for purchase at all O'Reilly Auto Parts stores.

- Josh Steinmetz, Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager MT. GILEAD , OHIO , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now in time for 'Old Man Winter,' Hot Shot's Secret®, announces new distribution of EDT+ Winter Defense ®, a 7 in 1 anti-gel fuel booster developed to keep diesel-powered vehicles operable and improve cold starts when temps start to drop below freezing. The 16 oz. measurable squeeze bottle is now available at all locations of O'Reilly Auto Parts stores nationwide.Recipient of a MOTOR Top 20 Award in 2023 for product innovation, EDT+ Winter Defense offers all the benefits of Hot Shot's Secret's best-selling fuel additive, Everyday Diesel Treatment®, and adds anti-gel and anti-icing properties to reduce fuel line freeze-ups to keep diesel engines fully operational as low as -40°F. This complete all-year diesel additive includes a powerful cetane booster, lubricity additive, injector cleaner, and fuel stabilizer chemicals to improve winter performance and protection of the fuel system.EDT+ Winter Defense is recommended for all diesel-powered vehicles including cars, trucks, heavy-duty, semis, vans, buses, heavy-duty and ag equipment, and will not harm after-treatment systems. Use before fueling, ideally before wax starts to form (near freezing temperatures).Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz says,“In many parts of the country we have already seen heavy snowfall and cold temperatures. Diesel fuel is prone to wax deposits starting at 30 degrees. This product lowers the fuel gelling point while improving the fuel combustibility, resulting in easier cold starts, reduced DPF regens and improved fuel economy. We're very excited to be able to announce expanded distribution with O'Reilly Auto Parts before we face the brunt of the winter season.”EDT+ Winter Defense is also available in multiple sizes – 8 oz., 16 oz., 32 oz., 1 gal., 5 gal., 55 gal., and 275-gal bulk at .For more information about EDT+ Winter Defense view this video, visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

