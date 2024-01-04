Digital Accelerant, Led By Gabe O'neill, Launches Next Generation Of Digital Business Cards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Henry FordATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Accelerant , a leading technology company, is shaking up the digital business card industry with their next generation of digital business cards that promise to change the way professionals connect and do business. The new product aims to give control back to the user by providing a unique and efficient way to manage and share business information.This effort is led by Gabe O'Neill, also known as the "Godfather" of the Digital Business Card. Gabe is a software professional who has enjoyed a storied career. He was once introduced on stage by Bill Gates in front of 5000 people (also broadcast on CSPAN) as he led a 40-minute live demonstration of his software he and his team built for the DEA. Gabe has also crafted systems for the likes of Panasonic, Sony and Computer Associates. His goal has always been to provide real value to his clients through his work.Gabe is offering a completely custom digital business card solution that showcases his clients' branding instead of forcing them into a vanilla template like other related products do. When the clients' personas are showcased this way, they are more excited to share their card and that energy helps attract more business.The ROI that his clients have been receiving has been more than impressive. Many see substantial results shortly after the card is activated.Including an advanced“splash video” feature, the card presents an optional video when opened. Several brand related messages appear in a fun way which instantly triggers an“Oh WOW!” reaction from the viewer. This elevates the card owner's digital profile and makes them unforgettable.Other common digital cards focus on just putting the owner's information out there. And sometimes it is overwhelming to to try and digest all the information that is thrown at us at one time. Gabe's strategy is to make a powerful impression, and find as many ways as he can that will help generate more business for his clients, long after a purchase is made. That holds true in the digital cards his company creates as well as the events he hosts.By using the card owner's QR code, either virtually or in person, a text is delivered to the Digital Accelerant system which triggers two events: 1) The person who scanned the QR code is immediately delivered the card owner's digital card and 2) the corresponding card owner receives the cell phone number and name of the individual who just downloaded their card!And now for the first time, Gabe has come up with a solution that allows clients to easily recruit advocates who can carry a limitless supply of the card owner's digital cards that can be sent out at any time. By getting others to remember a special keyword, (i.e. GABE) and also having them remember the simple number, (321) 421-5213, the card owner empowers others to easily refer them out, which they would not do if they had to look up their information. Digital Accelerant card owners get more business via this method.What also sets the Digital Accelerant Digital Business Card apart from other digital business cards is that the card owner has the option to text the user back with an automated call to action or by simply sending them an occasional message. Because the user texted the card owner's keyword to a special number, the user has opted in to the card owner's text messaging system connected to the product.Have a CRM application? Chances are Gabe's system will interface directly to it by creating a contact name and cell phone number automatically when the user gets the card via text. As of this writing the CRMs supported are ClickFunnels, GoHighLevel, Hubspot and Monday CRM. They will be adding more as warranted. Not to worry if you don't have a CRM system. There is one built in to the Digital Accelerant platform.“This is not just a digital business card. It's an innovative marketing tool. We are excited to disrupt the digital business card industry with this product. Our goal is to empower professionals to take control of their business connections and make networking more efficient and effective. With our unique system, we help clients generate more business, return them incredible ROI and change the way they do business," said Gabe O'Neill, CEO of Digital Accelerant.The digital business card from Digital Accelerant is now available. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, it is set to become the go-to digital business card solution for professionals. To learn more about the card and its features, visit the Digital Accelerant website, scan the accompanying QR code (then press Send), or text the word GABE to the number (321) 421-5213.

