Integem Launches New AI Engineering Classes For K-12 Students

Integem AI Engineering

Integem's New AI and Holographic AR Courses Offer a Novel Approach to STEM Education for Students of All Ages

- Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integem, a company specializing in immersive technology (Holographic AR ) education, has announced the introduction of AI Engineering classes for students in grades K-12. These classes, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Holographic Augmented Reality (AR), are designed to provide an educational experience in line with current technological advancements. The programs have been accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC).

Integrating AI with Holographic AR: A Future-Focused Approach

Integrating AI with Holographic Augmented Reality (AR) represents a significant step in education technology. This combination offers students a new and Holographic AR learning environment where they can not only learn about AI and AR concepts but also see their ideas come to life in real-time. By blending AI's intelligent processing with the interactive, visual capabilities of Holographic AR, students gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of these technologies. This fusion encourages creativity, problem-solving, and innovation, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a future where digital and physical worlds are increasingly intertwined. Such an approach is not just about technological proficiency; it's about inspiring a new generation to think differently, dream big, and shape the future.

Empowering Future Innovators: No Prior Experience Required

Integem's programs are tailored for various age groups, ensuring a comprehensive learning journey for each student. These include:

1 Experience Lab with AR for High Schoolers (Grades 9-12): A week-long adventure delving into AI fundamentals, data understanding, and AI & AR integration. Students will experience hands-on learning in AI programming using Python, engaging in interactive storytelling and creative

2 to AI Engineering with AR for Teens (Grades 6-8): This program immerses middle school students in AI and AR, teaching them Python programming, data analysis, and how to create intelligent interactive

3 to AI Engineering with AR for Young Learners (Grades 3-5) and Juniors (Grades K-2): These courses focus on introducing younger students to the basics of AI and AR, emphasizing creative applications and interactive learning.

Bridging Education and Technology

These programs are more than just classes; they are gateways to a world where technology and creativity intersect. Students will engage in both outdoor and indoor activities, ensuring a balanced and enriching educational experience. By integrating AI with AR, students will see their creations come to life, offering an unparalleled interactive experience.

NVIDIA AI Certification and Global Reach

As an NVIDIA AI Training Partner, Integem provides students the opportunity to earn NVIDIA AI Certificates, adding significant value to their educational journey. With over 30,000 students from more than 20 countries participating in Integem's programs, both in-person and online, the impact of these courses is globally recognized.

About Integem

Integem, a pioneer in holographic AR technology and AI education, is dedicated to transforming the way we learn, create, and interact with technology. With a focus on experiential learning and innovation, Integem is at the forefront of preparing the next generation for a future filled with technological wonders.

email us here

