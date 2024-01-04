Miratech Announces Launch Of Miracloud Service Offering On AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam Underkoffler, Vice President of Global Alliances and PartnershipsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miratech, a global IT services and consulting organization, introduces MiraCloud on AWS Marketplace , a major step in transforming Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms and reshaping the customer experience. Seamlessly integrating advanced voice and digital communication tools tailored to specific business needs, Miratech is offering a sophisticated and efficient framework solution.Adam Underkoffler, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, underscores the strategic significance of Miratech's MiraCloud launch on the AWS Marketplace.“This milestone represents a crucial advancement in harnessing the expansive reach of the marketplace to showcase MiraCloud's transformative capabilities, specifically tailored for seamless CCaaS deployments and a comprehensive suite of CX-related services.”Our strategic approach revolves around enhancing sales transaction efficiency, scaling up service delivery with agility, and seamlessly adapting to the dynamic landscape of the CX marketplace. This approach is intricately designed to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of clients seeking CX transformation services in platforms that change nearly every week," he explains. Accessing skilled resources is made easy with AWS Marketplace, reinforcing MiraCloud's position as a comprehensive and user-friendly service. By blending talent, best practices, and extensive CCaaS deployments and integration experiences, it empowers organizations to realize the full ROI of AWS Services.Miratech's contact center solutions within MiraCloud offer a multitude of advantages. Miratech's Genesys Cloud CX clients benefit from expertly crafted integrations, tailored solutions, and guaranteed ongoing support, positioning MiraCloud as the unparalleled solution for enhancing contact center performance.For more information about MiraCloud, please visit .About MiratechMiratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech's engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.

