Wamo Launches Exciting Features To Support Business Growth Of Smes In Italy

Business Account & Business Debit Card in Italy

wamo business account: support and growth for SMEs. New features for optimized and convenient financial management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- wamo is business account and business debit card provider, dedicated to supporting the growth and success of businesses. Today, wamo, financial partner in business success, is thrilled to announce enhancements to wamo's business accounts that are designed to accelerate growth journey of SMEs. With a commitment to putting you first, wamo introduces features that redefine convenience, savings, and seamless financial management.Maximize Savings and Rewardswamo understands the value of every penny in your business. That's why wamo is introducing Annual Plans, empowering you to save more while enjoying our services. Switch to an annual plan today and receive an exclusive 20% discount. With our Grow and Scale plans, you can earn up to 1% cashback on all your spendings, reaffirming our dedication to providing unbeatable value for your investment in wamo.Effortless Accounting - Xero Integrationwamo is revolutionizing financial management with seamless integration with Xero. Say farewell to manual tasks and embrace simplified accounting. As a special offer, all new wamo business accounts receive a 6-month free subscription to Xero. What's more, pay your Xero subscription fees with a wamo debit card, and enjoy a 100% cashback for the next 6 months.Existing wamo users are not left behind. Effortlessly upgrade to our annual plans and integrate Xero to receive a 100% cashback on 6 months of subscription fees when paid with a wamo debit card. It's a hassle-free opportunity to streamline your financial processes and enjoy significant savings.Diversify Your Investment PortfolioAs part of our commitment to providing a holistic financial ecosystem, wamo proudly introduces the Exchange feature. Seamlessly trade between EURO and GBP currency pairs through our user-friendly web and mobile applications. Enjoy competitive rates across the spot markets with zero fees and no transaction costs. Exchange without limits and diversify your investment portfolio effortlessly.Italian support for growing Italian businessesWamo is excited to announce the introduction of Italian language support, enhancing our commitment to providing a seamless and personalized experience for our users. With this latest addition, our Italian-speaking customers can now access dedicated support services in their preferred language. At wamo, we strive to foster inclusivity and convenience, and our new Italian language support is a testament to our dedication to serving a diverse and global community of users.These new features underscore our commitment to providing businesses with powerful tools to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. From annual plans offering substantial savings to simplified accounting with Xero integration and hassle-free currency exchange, wamo is your partner in success.Discover the possibilities, unlock growth, and experience the wamo difference today.

