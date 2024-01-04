BAPTIST HEALTH AND COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO EXPAND AMBULATORY SURGICAL CARE IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Ambulatory Surgery Center Project Set to Open on Campus of

Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Early 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health, a faith-based, mission-driven health system in Northeast Florida, and Compass Surgical Partners, an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced their plans to jointly launch a network of ASCs branded as Horizon Surgery Center. The first of these projects is located on the campus of Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Fla., slated to open in early 2024. Moving forward, Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners have plans to open multiple Horizon Surgery Center facilities in Northeast Florida, both by modernizing outpatient spaces owned by the health system and making targeted acquisitions of existing ASCs. Horizon Surgery Center Beaches will offer outpatient procedures across a range of surgical specialties including orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastics and general surgery.

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Clay; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children's Hospital – the region's only children's hospital.

Horizon Surgery Center Beaches will offer outpatient procedures across a range of surgical specialties including orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastics and general surgery. The above image is a RENDERING of the future signage soon to be added to the building.

"Through our collaboration with physicians, the ASCs will help us bring even more value to the community by providing patients with an option for high-quality surgery in a lower-cost setting," said Matthew A. Zuino, MSIS, FACHE, EVP and COO of Baptist Health. "By working together with Compass, we aim to make excellent outpatient surgical care even more affordable and accessible to our growing community."

Baptist Health, through its for-profit subsidiary Pavilion Health Services, and Compass Surgical Partners are creating their initial Horizon Surgery Center locations in hospital-owned buildings to facilitate rapid launches that will expedite the health system's ASC strategy, which is focused on providing value to communities by expanding access to high-quality surgical care.

Staffed with dedicated specialty teams, ASCs are equipped to provide highly tailored same-day procedures. The growth of the ASC model has accelerated quickly because its cost-effectiveness increases access to licensed, accredited surgical care, particularly for those with high-deductible health insurance plans. ASCs can also help hospitals alleviate scheduling delays, engage and recruit physicians who prefer the convenience of this modern setting, and preserve capital dollars for other projects.

"Compass Surgical Partners is proud to engage in this joint venture with Baptist Health as it addresses its community's need for broader access to advanced surgical care," said Compass Surgical Partners CEO DJ Hill. "We're excited to help this trusted healthcare partner meet its strategic and service goals by expanding the footprint of Horizon Surgery Centers."

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading independent full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs.

Differentiated by its proven track record of success and its agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at .

