Summer Era Cruise - Set Sail Into Bliss Join The Ultimate Swiftie Fan Led Ocean Adventure

Texas fans of Taylor Swift organize a Caribbean cruise to celebrate their favorite pop star with a music (Taylor's Version) ONLY Summer Era Cruise hosted by Quality Travel .

The Texas port cruise will be the first of its kind to set sail in the USA.

Join

us on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas out

of Galveston, Texas on June 15-20, 2024, with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya for the five-night cruise. More at

Summer Era Cruise .

Summer Era Cruise

There is limited cabin availability on this exciting fan sponsored cruise that is packed with Swiftie Surprises; Swiftie Sips, goody bags, trivia, bingo, theme nights, tours, karaoke, bracelet exchanges, dance parties, PJ party, prizes, door decorating contests etc.



Summer Era Cruise

is hosted by Quality Travel founder, Rebecca Landry, and co-hosted by her Swiftie family members: husband Steve, daughter Parker, and sons Blake and Bryce. Summer Era Cruise and Quality Travel are not endorsed or affiliated with TASRM or Taylor Swift.

Co-host Parker states, "I've always adored Taylor. I mean how could you not? My

goal is to spread her name and music by creating genuine, enjoyable activities

that represent all her music stands for and the things she has done like the Eras tour. We won't just have a dance party; each activity will be based on a piece of her work or music, like Mirrorball, Lover, or bracelet making. I will incorporate activities

that genuinely represent

Taylor's

kindness and heart.

I'm extremely thankful that girls

like me have a role

model like Taylor to look up to, and I will carry on her culture and vibes throughout the cruise."

Rebecca Landry says, 'As a former teacher who loves to work with kids, nothing will bring more joy to me than seeing kids (and adults) of all ages having a great time on this great ship celebrating the amazing music of a beautiful person, inside and out.'

Quality Travel is a Master of Adventure through Royal Caribbean's agent university training program, Best of Frisco-Travel Agency, and Diamond Crown Jewel member of Travel Quest. Owner,

Rebecca, was nominated as one of the top three travel agents in the US by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) for 2023 for excellence, customer service, and integrity.



Summer Era Cruise

is a Quality Travel fan sponsored event and not endorsed or affiliated with TASRM or Taylor Swift. As fun as it would be to see her in person, Ms. Swift will not be making an appearance on the cruise or at any port stops.



Rebecca Landry, Founder

405-413-7222

[email protected]

Summer Era Cruise

