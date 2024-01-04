Energy-As-A-Service Could Be The Solution To Save Energy And Decarbonize Hotels With Zero Debt Or Investment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hospitality industry is energy intensive with the majority of hotels relying on PTACs to heat and cool the guest rooms. Energy costs are only second to labor costs for the hotel. In addition, franchisors are pushing the franchisees for investments in sustainability, EV charging stations and decarbonization or potentially the hotel could lose its flag.Today, Onsite Utility Services Capital (Onsite) solves this problem with its PTAC Optimization-as-a-Service solution either as a retrofit if the PTAC is under 7 years old and in good shape or we can provide a brand new heat pump PTACs already outfitted with the advance energy technologies including a nano ceramic coating that improved heat transfer and has a high PH which does not allow anything to grow on it like mold or bacteria for cleaner air.Decarbonization of hotels is going to be very capital intensive for the owners. Onsite solves this problem buy providing the capital for the energy upgrades and charges a monthly service fee that is less than the hotel currently spends under our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform. The maintenance and service can also be included. This transaction is off balance sheet so it doesn't break bank loan covenants or upset debt to equity ratios.Fritz Kreiss, Onsite's CEO explained, "New energy solutions can reduce a PTAC's energy consumption from 35% to 50% while increasing the life span of the equipment. This saves utility expenses for the hotel while reducing their carbon footprint with no investment or debt., Onsite makes the investment in the energy infrastructure to reduce the carbon footprint so the hotel owner can keep their capital focused on enhancing the guest experience and growing revenue. There are a great deal of additional water and energy saving solution for the hospitality industry that Onsite can implement.”Onsite Utility Services Capital works nationwide in the US.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

