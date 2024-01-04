Terror Module Busted In J&K's Budgam; 7 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting seven terrorist associates in Beerwah, an official said on Thursday.

"The arrested individuals were involved in the dissemination of anti-national propaganda by affixing provocative posters in and around Beerwah area," the police said in a statement.

They apprehended persons have been identified as Romain Rasool Sheikh, Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh, Jahangir Bashir Mir, Tariq Ashraf Sheikh, and Shakir Lateef Pathan.

"The module was led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh who during investigation were found manipulated by a Pakistani LeT handler," the police said.

"It further emerged that the duo, acting as local motivators, instructed the other five individuals to carry out the assigned tasks."

Incriminating materials have also been recovered from their possession.

