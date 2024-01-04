OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Member of the Communist Party Committee of the Chinese Xinjiang Province

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 04 January 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Mr. Ilzat Ahmatjan, Permanent Member of the Communist Party Committee of the Xinjiang Province in the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, relations between the OIC and the People's Republic of China and the prospects for strengthening these relations in various fields and the situation of the Muslim community in the People's Republic of China were discussed, in addition to developments of the Palestinian cause.











