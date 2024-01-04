GCC Stocks Rebound, Risks Remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing positive performances mostly. However, some risks remain around geopolitical tensions and the volatility in energy markets.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility but remained relatively stable. While the market remains on a slight uptrend overall, it could continue to see some downside risks in the face of mounting geopolitical tensions in the region. Otherwise, the market could continue to benefit from strong local fundamentals.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could see more price corrections after a strong increase yesterday. The market could also react to the developments in oil markets and the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Qatari stock market recorded a strong rebound today in a volatile week and after two days of declines. While geopolitical tensions could remain a source of concern, rising energy prices could help support the market.

The Saudi stock market rebounded after yesterday’s decline thanks to a strong performance among banks. Traders could continue to monitor oil markets and geopolitical tensions and their impact on local stocks.





