TIFIN And Franklin Templeton Join Forces To Introduce TIFIN @Work, An Innovative Financial Wellness Solution For Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The offering enables a white-labeled solution for plan advisers to deliver an AI-powered, actionable advice platform for workplace benefits and financial wellness

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK and SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, and Franklin Templeton , a global leader in asset management, have announced a partnership to launch TIFIN @Work , a groundbreaking financial wellness solution designed to empower employees and enhance their financial well-being.

Leveraging TIFIN's experience in designing cutting-edge generative AI fintech platforms, TIFIN @Work helps individuals achieve their financial goals, reduce stress related to personal finance, and ultimately enhance overall employee well-being. The announcement builds on the existing strategic relationship between the firms that began during TIFIN's Series D round in May of 2022.

A white-labeled solution for plan advisers to deliver an AI-powered advice platform for workplace benefits.

TIFIN @Work + Franklin Templeton

"Blending the deep investment expertise and digital capabilities of Franklin Templeton with the data-enriched Tifin @Work platform is a game-changer for advisors looking to expand their practice beyond retirement accounts to wealth solutions,'' said Harshendu Bindal, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Wealth Management, Franklin Templeton. "The experience delivers a truly unique financial wellness offering for plan sponsors that considers the holistic investment needs of participants, providing digital education with clear and seamless paths to help them invest for their goals."

Workplace benefits and financial wellness are a crucial part of a modern employee's compensation package. Yet, employees can often struggle to make optimal use of workplace benefits within the context of their current financial status and future goals. TIFIN @Work is the first holistic AI-powered platform for employees designed to help assess their financial situation, get actionable advice, and seamlessly make adjustments to their benefits to achieve better financial outcomes.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Franklin Templeton to bring TIFIN @Work to the market," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO, TIFIN. "This partnership combines TIFIN's technological innovation in AI with Franklin Templeton's deep plan adviser network and expertise in the defined contribution industry. Together, we can empower employers to deploy a holistic solution that fosters better financial outcomes for their employees."

TIFIN will partner with Franklin Templeton's Workplace Retirement Distribution Business to deliver TIFIN @Work to plan advisers and the employers they serve. This partnership between TIFIN and Franklin Templeton is designed to create a positive impact across the defined contribution and plan adviser ecosystems, closing many of the gaps advisory firms are addressing between their workplace and the wealth management businesses.

"We believe every U.S. worker and household has the right to experience financial well-being throughout each phase of life, and access to personalized advice is a critical step towards achieving that," said Yaqub Ahmed, head of Retirement, Insurance Sub-Advisory & 529 College Savings for Franklin Templeton . "Through this strategic partnership, we'll empower financial professionals with an easy and actionable way to help plan participants better understand their overall financial situation, and allocate savings to what means the most to them."

About TIFIN

TIFIN

is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan) and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Give , Paralel , Sage , Helix , TIFIN @Work , and TIFIN India. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN ) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management, and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, please visit

franklintempleton

and follow us on

LinkedIn ,

Twitter

, and

Facebook .

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

