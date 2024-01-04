BEAST HEALTH® UNVEILS LATEST BLENDER INNOVATION: THE BEAST MINITM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beast Mini Blender Has Unrivaled Performance In Its Category and Launches in Three New

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beast Health, LLC, the brand behind the award-winning Beast® Blender, today unveils the Beast MiniTM, the most powerful and sleek mini blender on the market. Perfect for small kitchens and busy lifestyles, this small but mighty countertop appliance features a 600-watt motor and flaunts all of the patented safety and performance features that have made the original Beast® one of the most beloved blenders available today.

The innovative“Blend-Sip-GoTM” straw-cap system makes it easy to take blends on the go.

The Beast MiniTM is available in three new colors: Mist, Terra, and Sand, alongside the existing Carbon Black and Cloud White colorways.

The Beast MiniTM is available for purchase now in two configurations: the Core ($99) and the Plus ($119).

A mini version of the original Beast blender, with the ability to blend smoothies, crush ice, grind coffee, make dips and more.

"The Beast MiniTM continues our legacy of best-in-class innovation and demonstrates that exceptional things often do come in small packages," said Beast Health® Founder Colin Sapire. "Since launching our original Beast Blender over two years ago, we've remained steadfast in our mission to elevate personal blending and inspire healthy lifestyles. With the launch of the MiniTM, we are excited to bring our innovative technology into a new category and price point".

Despite its compact size, the Beast MiniTM Blender is one of the most versatile appliances in the kitchen and has the ability to blend veggies, crush ice, grind coffee, and make smoothies, dips, dressings, desserts, and more at the simple touch of a button. Designed with ease and portability in mind, the Beast MiniTM features an innovative "Blend-Sip-GoTM" straw-cap system, allowing users to take their blends to-go and sip right out of their blending vessel. Beast® makes on-the-go nourishment and hydration quicker and easier than ever.



The Beast MiniTM is currently available at thebeast/pages/mini-blender in two configurations: the Core ($99) and the Plus ($119), which includes additional cups and accessories. The Mini also launches in three exciting new colors for Beast®: Mist, Terra, and Sand, alongside the existing Carbon Black and Cloud White colorways.

About Beast Health®:

Beast Health® is creating best-in-class tools that empower and inspire our customers to live a healthier lifestyle and consume more whole foods from nature. As an all-encompassing wellness brand, Beast Health® continues to develop innovative, high-quality appliances and related products for discerning, health-focused consumers across the globe. For additional information or to view the entire Beast Health® product line, visit .

