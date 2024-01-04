Top NJ And NYC Law Firms Unite To Establish Powerhouse Midtown Manhattan Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Warren Law Group Merges with Scarinci Hollenbeck, Launching a Dynamic 25-Attorney Financial Services, Government Investigations, and Business Litigation Law Office in Manhattan, NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck proudly announces its merger with financial services, government investigations, and business litigation firm, Warren Law Group. The merger launches a dynamic 25-attorney office strategically positioned at 519 8th Ave, just steps from Penn Station and the iconic Madison Square Garden. This merger not only marks a significant expansion for Scarinci Hollenbeck into New York, but also reinforces its commitment to providing top-tier, diverse legal solutions in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Pictured left to right: Partner Ken Hollenbeck, CEO Katerin Traugh, NYC Managing Partner Chris Warren and Firm Managing Partner Donald Scarinci.

"We are thrilled to merge with a firm that shares our passion for engaging with cutting-edge technologies, creating new growth opportunities for agile firms in the business landscape," said Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. "This collaboration will unveil innovative cost-saving solutions in the new year and beyond, enhancing the benefits and services we offer to our clients.

NYC's Warren Law Group

Warren Law Group, founded and led by Christopher Warren, provides legal representation to financial services professionals and business owners in matters related to regulatory compliance, government and internal investigations, enforcement proceedings, litigation, and exempt securities offerings and transactions. Before beginning his legal career in 2013, Mr. Warren gained decades of experience in the business and financial services industry in roles ranging from licensed advisor to founding partner of several real estate investment and real estate services companies. Chris' unique blend of practical industry knowledge and legal acumen has cemented him as a forward-thinking, business-savvy, and entrepreneurial attorney. Now more than a decade into his legal career, he leads a formidable team that serves a diverse roster of clientele, including investment advisory firms, broker-dealers, private equity entities, partnerships, and closely-held private companies.

Cutting Edge Law Firm for the Future

Additionally, Mr. Warren and his team have carved a niche in the realm of emerging technologies such as utilizing AI to cut costs for clients, and cryptocurrency litigation and advisory services, establishing themselves as thought leaders with several attorneys frequently providing insights on major news platforms. This fusion of traditional legal expertise and innovative technological understanding positions Scarinci Hollenbeck at the forefront of modern legal practice.

"Teaming up with Scarinci Hollenbeck is a big step for us. It puts us in the league of firms that large companies trust in New York City, known for our solid track record and focus on our clients," said Christopher Warren, Managing Partner of Warren Law Group. "I'm thrilled to work with my new colleagues at Scarinci Hollenbeck who, like us, are all about teamwork, innovative solutions, and relentless dedication to our clients. We're using the latest tools to bring real value to our clients, a kind of value that traditional law firms just don't offer."

Talented Attorneys with Significant Experience

Chris brings with him nine additional attorneys, which greatly expands upon Scarinci Hollenbeck's range of legal practices, including securities and financial services litigation, government and internal investigations, blockchain and AI tech governance and litigation, construction and real estate litigation, mergers and acquisitions, entertainment law, intellectual property, and commercial litigation.

Among the group of new attorneys is Partner Jon-Jorge Aras, a seasoned securities litigation attorney who chaired Warren Law Group's securities litigation practice group. Mr. Aras is also passionately involved in the cryptocurrency space, leveraging his extensive litigation experience to help navigate the industry's evolving regulatory oversight. Partner Jorge R. Salva brings to the firm over twenty years of experience representing shareholders, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, and more in a large variety of complex transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial disputes. Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to welcome the addition of the Warren Law Group's roster of talented attorneys.

Scarinci Hollenbeck's new NYC office address:

519 8th Avenue

25th Floor

New York, NY 10018

Phone: 212-286-0747

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found at:

.

Contact: Peter Moeller

Telephone: 201-896-4100

Email: 370684@email4pr. com

