The Two Anthonys' Rapid Recon Workshop Returns To NADA '24

In this workshop, "Building a Reconditioning Operation," NADA auto dealers will hear from people who have walked in their shoes and learned from their mistakes while building successful reconditioning operations for dealerships. This workshop is Thursday, February 1, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in room W206 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Workshop leaders Anthony Martinez and Anthony Greenhalgh worked in dealership reconditioning for years before joining the reconditioning workflow software company Rapid Recon in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Today, Martinez is Vice President of Client Services, and Greenhalgh is Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations.

This workshop will enlighten, encourage, and equip attendees to improve reconditioning performance and outcomes when back at their dealerships. In "Building a Reconditioning Operation," the Two Anthonys will share practical considerations, unique solutions, and problem-solving suggestions, including:



Considering the options for building a dedicated recon program

Designing your layout to save time and movement, depending on resources and size

Writing the perfect pay plan for recruiting and training the right staff

Determining the right metrics for a successful recon operation Satisfying your biggest customer

This workshop consistently fills quickly. Register for NADA '24 attendance and this workshop today to get your seat to learn more about Building a Reconditioning Operation from the Two Anthonys on February 1, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in room W206 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

