Highlights From Construction Links Network - January 4, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

content sharing - construction links network

The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.This week's top video discusses the recent completion of tower construction for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and represents a historic milestone as both the US and Canadian towers have reached their full height of 220 meters or 722 feet. This marks significant progress for this project aiming for full completion in 2024.Content this week includes:.A Journey Across Canada – How We Build Now Canada Roadshow.Industry comes together around 'real-world' roadmap towards net zero-emissions in concrete & cement.What are Ice Cleats used for? Exploring the Workplace Applications of Ice Traction Devices.Safety Solutions for Rooftop Openings.Top Challenges Construction Project Managers Face in 2024.2024 is the year for relationships.SCB Receives ISO 14001 Certification Accreditation.Aecon awarded contract for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Elevated Guideway project in Ontario.Feds table $9M for architect services for new CRA office in St. John's.Manitoba may abandon PC plan to build schools using P3s.A 'war' effort to build homes will need more than a mere catalogue.Top Education Lineup Unveiled for World of Asphalt & AGG1 2024 in Nashville.Enforcement Order: Ontario Resident Prohibited from Posing as Professional Engineer.Nova Scotia government delays adoption of new national building codes.Climate training for construction workers coming soonJoin industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Arnie Gess

Construction Links Network

+1 403-589-4832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube