Moderna Charitable Foundation Provides Funding For Pandemic Patients To Deliver Services To Disabled Long COVID Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pandemic Patients logo

- Andrew WylamCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pandemic Patients announced today a grant from the Moderna Charitable Foundation . The funding will allow the organization to increase its capacity to provide additional support and services for Americans who have been disabled by COVID-19.“We are truly grateful to receive support from the Moderna Charitable Foundation. We are excited to expand our services for those who have suffered the devastating consequences of long COVID,” said Andrew Wylam, President, Pandemic Patients.Long COVID is a complex condition characterized by damage to various vital organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. According to the most recent data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 5.3 percent of all Americans are currently experiencing long COVID. Among those, 28.4 percent are experiencing significant activity limitations due to long COVID.When people face significant activity limitations due to long COVID, they may become disabled and unable to continue working. For some long COVID patients who are unable to work, they face a complex and challenging disability system that often leaves them without support.“Pandemic Patients is honored to be among the nonprofit organizations the Moderna Charitable Foundation has chosen to support to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Christopher Floyd, CEO, Pandemic Patients.Pandemic Patients works directly with long COVID patients to educate them about their rights in the workplace and to help them obtain accommodations from their employers. For long COVID patients who have become disabled, Pandemic Patients helps them navigate the process of applying for disability benefits and appealing wrongful denials. When long COVID patients become subject to disability discrimination in the workplace, Pandemic Patients connects them with pro bono legal assistance. Funding from the Moderna Charitable Foundation will allow Pandemic Patients to expand their programs and deliver more support to those who need it most.About Pandemic PatientsFounded on May 26, 2021, Pandemic Patients is a 501(c)(3) patient advocacy organization that works to relieve the harm caused by COVID-19. Through direct services and support, Pandemic Patients helps long COVID patients with legal issues related to disability and employment. Notably, Pandemic Patients assists long COVID patients obtain disability benefits through their workplace disability insurance policies and the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program.About the Moderna Charitable FoundationThe Moderna Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote public health, access to quality healthcare, advancing scientific education and innovation, and advocating for diversity and inclusion. The Foundation focuses on supporting underserved populations, with particular focus on serving local and global communities impacted by COVID-19.

Andrew Wylam

Pandemic Patients

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok