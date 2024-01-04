Danny Degennaro Foundation Releases WAY TO FAST Live Video Recording Performed By Johnny Webb And All Lit Up Band

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is proud to announce the release of a live video recording of "Way To Fast" performed by Johnny Webb & All Lit Up. The video, which captures the energy and talent of the band, is a tribute to the late singer/songwriter and guitarist, Danny "Rio" DeGennaro.DeGennaro, who traveled the world playing with the likes of Billy Squier and the Grateful Dead off-shoot Kingfish, left a lasting impact on the music industry. The Foundation, named in his honor, aims to keep his legacy alive by supporting aspiring musicians and promoting the power of music.Lead singer Johnny Webb, a Levittown native, credits DeGennaro as his biggest inspiration for pursuing a career in music. "Danny's passion and talent were unmatched, and I am honored to be able to pay tribute to him through our music," said Webb. The live video recording of "Way To Fast" showcases the band's dedication to keeping DeGennaro's spirit alive through their music.The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is excited to share this live video recording with the world and hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and pursue a career in music. The video is now available on the Foundation's website and all major streaming platforms. All proceeds from the video will go towards supporting the Foundation's mission of promoting music education and supporting aspiring musicians. For more information on the Foundation and its initiatives, please visit their website.The amazing back drops for DDF events are created by board members headed up by VP Jeff Pine (artist are encouraged to get involved)"Way To Fast" Book available Amazon Danny DeGennaro's Life by John Farmer Jr."World Cafe Live Encore" Talent Night DDF Scholarship winner and FriendsDanny DeGennaro Foundation website:

