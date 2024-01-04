Thomas & Adamson: 2024 Construction, Costs and Project Management Predictions & Trends

(MENAFN- A Communications) Looking ahead, the need to deliver projects on schedule and budget, maintain profit margins, new government mandates and legislations post COP28, and the urgent need to decarbonise supply chains and the delivery and operation of structures are all expected to shape the construction market in 2024.

Digital Construction

As projects become increasingly complex, coupled with the greater demand for efficiency, productivity, communication, collaboration, and compliance with new building regulations, construction project- and cost-managers will look to better leverage Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Construction Management Softwares (CMS) in 2024.

Market Research notes that while the BIM market was worth $8.89 billion in 2020, it is projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, as a growing number of organisations look to amplify their use of BIM to not only create and deliver projects, but leverage these models to manage the operations and maintenance of buildings throughout the structure’s entire lifecycle. Similarly, the CMS software market is also poised for significant growth, going from $9.3 billion in 2021 to a projected $23.9 billion in 2031 according to Allied Market Research. CMS has proven effective at enabling construction teams to better manage a project’s planning, scheduling, communication, and documentation, and deliver improved efficiency and reduced costs on projects, which is why it’s likely to see greater use across the built environment.

Supply Chain

From a supply chain standpoint, T&A expects the cost of most essential construction materials to climb in 2024, albeit by a smaller margin than what has been observed in recent years. Weak economic conditions in a number of international markets will have a knock-on effect on construction in those markets, which could ease some of the pressure that the global supply-chain has been under since the outbreak of COVID-19. The availability of local materials and/or viable alternatives in some markets will also have an impact on construction projects in 2024.





MENAFN04012024005277013044ID1107684733