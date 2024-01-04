Revolutionising Sustainable Agriculture by Leveraging Drones and Machine Learning

(MENAFN- A Communications) FEDS Drone-powered Solutions (FEDS) is deploying drones and other advanced technology to revolutionise sustainable agriculture. Regardless of the location and local environment, drones and Machine Learning (ML) are potent difference-makers that can give farmers and agronomists access to rich, up-to-date data and valuable insights into their crops, enable the development of sustainable plans, and maximise resource efficiency.

Agriculture and the food-trade are the two primary engines responsible for feeding the world’s nearly 8.1 billion inhabitants. Agriculture is also intrinsically tied to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were introduced in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. SDG 2 ‘Zero Hunger’ calls for an end to hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

While the agriculture industry has been able to meet the growing demand for food, it has done so at a significant cost to the environment. Reports note that agriculture is the second most polluting sector and accounts for about 11% of total global greenhouse gas emissions.

Fully achieving the requirements of SDG 2 therefore requires that the agriculture industry evolve and move towards sustainable practices. These advanced methods of farming will improve environmental health, minimise environmental impacts, reduce environmental risks, optimise resource usage and conservation, and – crucially – offer improved food production. Precision agriculture has been gaining traction in recent years, and the use of drones and other technology has proven to be of significant value.

“FEDS is committed to driving sustainable agricultural practices that enhance food security, protect natural resources, and support the wellbeing of farming communities across the globe. Drones offer a path to precision farming over large areas of land which allows farmers to deploy resources including fertiliser, water and pesticides exactly when and where they are needed, reducing wastage and minimising environmental impact. Equipped with advanced sensors, drones can also help farmers monitor plant stress and the presence of disease or pest infestations before issues would normally become visible to the human eye. As a result, farmers can respond in good time, prevent further damage and maintain crop yields,” said Rabih Bou Rached, Founder and CEO of FEDS.

Drones further aid sustainable precision agriculture by capturing data that can be used for soil analysis, which can help farmers better understand the needs of their fields. By making decisions based on the analysis of drone supplied data, farmers can work to boost soil fertility and health, and enjoy sustainable growth over the long term.





